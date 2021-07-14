Dr. Alejandro Posada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Posada, MD
Dr. Alejandro Posada, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Steward Orthopedics and General Surgery Associates Miami2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 607, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 691-0118
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant and courteous environment. Attentive personell. And effective delivery of services.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Harvard University, Massachusetts General Hospital|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami School of Medicine
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Fundacion Santa Fe|University Of Miami School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
