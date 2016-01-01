Overview

Dr. Alejandro Presilla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.



Dr. Presilla works at Alejandro Presilla MD PA in Union City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.