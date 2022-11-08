Dr. Alejandro Pruitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Pruitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio5223 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
Had a colonoscopy set up with Dr Pruitt. They treat you well when you get there. You can tell they have their system set up like an assembly line to get people in and out. Very efficient. Dr Pruitt went through the process with me and let me ask questions. Very friendly. I highly recommend.
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Dr. Pruitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pruitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pruitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruitt works at
Dr. Pruitt has seen patients for Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.