Overview of Dr. Alejandro Quiroga, MD

Dr. Alejandro Quiroga, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from Universidad del Rosario - Colegio Mayor de Nuestra Senora del Rosario and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Quiroga works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology) in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Congenital Renal Dysplasia and Tuberous Sclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.