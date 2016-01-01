Dr. Alejandro Quiroga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiroga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Quiroga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Quiroga, MD
Dr. Alejandro Quiroga, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from Universidad del Rosario - Colegio Mayor de Nuestra Senora del Rosario and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Quiroga's Office Locations
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology)35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alejandro Quiroga, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center (GME)
- Miami Children's Hospital (GME)
- Universidad del Rosario - Colegio Mayor de Nuestra Senora del Rosario
- Pediatric Nephrology
