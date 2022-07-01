See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Alejandro Robles, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Alejandro Robles, MD

Dr. Alejandro Robles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Robles works at Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paul L. Foster School of Medicine
    4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Alejandro Robles, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023541513
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Robles works at Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Robles’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Robles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robles.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

