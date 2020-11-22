Overview of Dr. Alejandro Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Alejandro Rodriguez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.