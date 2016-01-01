Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alejandro Sanchez, MD
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Sanchez, MD
Dr. Alejandro Sanchez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
-
1
Huntsman Cancer Hospital1950 Circle of Hope Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 Directions (801) 587-4379
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
About Dr. Alejandro Sanchez, MD
- Urology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1760777429
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.