Overview of Dr. Alejandro Sanchez, MD

Dr. Alejandro Sanchez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Sanchez works at Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.