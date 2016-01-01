See All Urologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Alejandro Sanchez, MD

Urology
Salt Lake City, UT
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alejandro Sanchez, MD

Dr. Alejandro Sanchez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Sanchez works at Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT.

Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations

    Huntsman Cancer Hospital
    1950 Circle of Hope Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Alejandro Sanchez, MD

    • Urology
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760777429
    Education & Certifications

    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sanchez works at Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT.

    Dr. Sanchez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

