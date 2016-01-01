Dr. Alejandro Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Suarez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
Palmetto Digestive Health Spec2073 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 571-0643
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1386936110
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Suarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suarez has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suarez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.