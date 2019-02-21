Overview

Dr. Alejandro Tapia, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine|Universidad Central Del Este, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Tapia works at Physician Partners of America in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.