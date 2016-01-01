Overview of Dr. Alejandro Vargas, MD

Dr. Alejandro Vargas, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Vargas works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.