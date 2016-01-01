Dr. Alejandro Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Vargas, MD
Dr. Alejandro Vargas, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Vargas works at
Dr. Vargas' Office Locations
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 1106, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Alejandro Vargas, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargas works at
Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vargas speaks Spanish.
Dr. Vargas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
