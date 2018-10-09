Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandro Vazquez, MD
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Vazquez, MD
Dr. Alejandro Vazquez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warwick, RI. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Vazquez's Office Locations
Ent. and Allergy Inc.3520 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 921-5800
ENT & Allergy900 Warren Ave Ste 303, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 435-5644
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Extraordinary help to us. Took time to thoroughly explain diagnosis and treatment plan to my 15yo who always has numerous questions. Patient, kind and skillful. Very friendly office. Prompt service.
About Dr. Alejandro Vazquez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1437463056
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
