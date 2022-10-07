Dr. Alejandro Verdugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verdugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Verdugo, MD
Dr. Alejandro Verdugo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Anahuac University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Grace Clinic of Lubbock2412 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79412 Directions (806) 744-7223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I came to Dr. Verdugo after a work accident in where I popped my shoulder out of place. He ran tests on me and diagnosed that I had a broken socket as well and shredded ligaments. He swiftly took my case and did a shoulder reconstruction surgery as well as reattach my ligaments. Originally, everyone thought that I was only going to have a range of no more than 100 degrees. The Dr. made such a fantastic job that I ended up with 180 degrees of motion on my shoulder. I cannot thank and recommend Dr. Verdugo enough to family and friends. He truly is a miracle worker.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Abc Medical Center
- Anahuac University / School of Medicine
