Dr. Alejandro Villalonga, MD
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Villalonga, MD
Dr. Alejandro Villalonga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT.
Dr. Villalonga's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2979 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 382-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente, totalmente profesional en su trabajo, accesible con el paciente. Es más llegue a su consultorio porque otra persona me había hablado de la calidad con la que atiende a sus pacientes.
About Dr. Alejandro Villalonga, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1538663257
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Villalonga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villalonga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villalonga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villalonga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.