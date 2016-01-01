Dr. Alejandro Wiscovitch Russo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiscovitch Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Wiscovitch Russo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Wiscovitch Russo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kingston, NY.
Dr. Wiscovitch Russo works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1159 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (844) 228-8881
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiscovitch Russo?
About Dr. Alejandro Wiscovitch Russo, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1720583222
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiscovitch Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiscovitch Russo works at
Dr. Wiscovitch Russo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiscovitch Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiscovitch Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiscovitch Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.