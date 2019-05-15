Dr. Alejandro Zapata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Zapata, MD
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Zapata, MD
Dr. Alejandro Zapata, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Zapata's Office Locations
D & E Medical Center5528 Metropolitan Pkwy, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 795-3232Monday9:30am - 4:30pm
Macomb County Community Health6555 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Directions (586) 783-8113
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zapata has been my doctor for 7-8 years. He is great. He listens to me and relates. He never judges me. He makes sure I get my medications that I need immediately when I forget and he is not in the office. He is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Alejandro Zapata, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Danbury Hosp
- U Santo Domingo
- Psychiatry
Dr. Zapata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zapata accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zapata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zapata has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zapata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zapata speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapata. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.