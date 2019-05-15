See All Psychiatrists in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Alejandro Zapata, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Sterling Heights, MI
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alejandro Zapata, MD

Dr. Alejandro Zapata, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Zapata works at D & E Medical Center in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zapata's Office Locations

  1. 1
    D & E Medical Center
    5528 Metropolitan Pkwy, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 795-3232
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Macomb County Community Health
    6555 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 783-8113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Impulse Control Disorders
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Personality Disorders
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Eating Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 15, 2019
    May 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alejandro Zapata, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467461855
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    Internship
    • Danbury Hosp
    Medical Education
    • U Santo Domingo
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandro Zapata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zapata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zapata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zapata works at D & E Medical Center in Sterling Heights, MI. View the full address on Dr. Zapata’s profile.

    Dr. Zapata has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zapata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapata. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

