Dr. Alejo Parellada, MD
Dr. Alejo Parellada, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
- 1 425 E 51st St Apt 4C, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 226-6333
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parellada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parellada.
