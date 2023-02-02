Dr. Alek Mishail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alek Mishail, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook University Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellent Urology specialist. Very caring person. I highly recommend Dr. Alek Misheil.
About Dr. Alek Mishail, MD
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Medical Center
Dr. Mishail has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishail has seen patients for Polyuria, Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.