Dr. Adzic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aleksandar Adzic, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleksandar Adzic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Adzic works at
Locations
Joshua Kerstein MD4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-8614
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adzic is truly passionate about his work. He takes great care of my grandmother. He has given her the best treatment thus far and we always follow what he recommends. My family trust him completely.
About Dr. Aleksandar Adzic, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063658078
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adzic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adzic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Adzic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adzic.
