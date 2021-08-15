Dr. Kondic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aleksandar Kondic, MD
Overview of Dr. Aleksandar Kondic, MD
Dr. Aleksandar Kondic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kondic's Office Locations
- 1 2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1250, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 303-1880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kondic is a smart and compassionate doctor who knows exactly what his patients need.
About Dr. Aleksandar Kondic, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1265532766
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kondic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kondic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kondic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kondic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.