Overview of Dr. Aleksandar Tosic, MD

Dr. Aleksandar Tosic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cadillac, MI. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ohio



Dr. Tosic works at Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Cadillac in Cadillac, MI with other offices in Big Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.