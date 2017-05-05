Dr. Tosic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aleksandar Tosic, MD
Overview of Dr. Aleksandar Tosic, MD
Dr. Aleksandar Tosic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cadillac, MI. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ohio
Dr. Tosic works at
Dr. Tosic's Office Locations
Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine of Cadillac302 Hobart St Ste B, Cadillac, MI 49601 Directions (231) 577-2550
West Michigan Pain20095 Gilbert Rd Ste B, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions (231) 408-3208
Big Rapids Orthopedics120 N Michigan Ave Ste 6, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions (231) 796-6721
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr Tosic is AMAZING! I was in a car wreck over a year ago and broke my Tibia & Fibia and crushed my ankle. I thought I was going to lose me foot but 2 surgeries down and I still have it. I still can't walk bearing full weight yet, but I am thankful to have my foot and leg.
About Dr. Aleksandar Tosic, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Croatian
- 1891700688
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tosic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tosic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tosic works at
Dr. Tosic has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tosic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tosic speaks Croatian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tosic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tosic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tosic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tosic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.