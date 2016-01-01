Overview of Dr. Aleksander Smith, MD

Dr. Aleksander Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Smith works at Baptist Health Medical Group Ear Nose & Throat in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.