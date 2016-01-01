Dr. Batikov accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aleksandr Batikov, MD
Overview of Dr. Aleksandr Batikov, MD
Dr. Aleksandr Batikov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Batikov works at
Dr. Batikov's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Park Slope506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Batikov?
About Dr. Aleksandr Batikov, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1629058706
Education & Certifications
- DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batikov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batikov works at
Dr. Batikov speaks Russian.
Dr. Batikov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batikov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batikov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batikov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.