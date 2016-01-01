See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Aleksandr Batikov, MD

Internal Medicine
1.0 (1)
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aleksandr Batikov, MD

Dr. Aleksandr Batikov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Batikov works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY.

Dr. Batikov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Park Slope
    506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Back Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    1.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Dr. Aleksandr Batikov, MD

    Internal Medicine
    29 years of experience
    English, Russian
    1629058706
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Batikov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Batikov works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY.

    Dr. Batikov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batikov, there are benefits to both methods.

