Overview of Dr. Aleksandr Emerel, DPM

Dr. Aleksandr Emerel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Emerel works at Broadlawns Med Ctr Ansthslgy in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Phoenixville, PA, Pottstown, PA and Malvern, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.