Dr. Aleksandr Emerel, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Des Moines, IA
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aleksandr Emerel, DPM

Dr. Aleksandr Emerel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Emerel works at Broadlawns Med Ctr Ansthslgy in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Phoenixville, PA, Pottstown, PA and Malvern, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Emerel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broadlawns Medical Center
    1801 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 282-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Orthopaedics
    826 Main St Ste 202, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 415-1600
  3. 3
    Premier Orthopaedics
    1569 Medical Dr Ste 200, Pottstown, PA 19464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 323-9064
  4. 4
    Ruggiero Orthopaedic Assoc. Ltd. P C.
    266 Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 644-6900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • UPMC
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 22, 2022
    Very friendly and pleasant. Explains things thoroughly. Amazing and knowledgeable doctor!!!
    Anne — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Aleksandr Emerel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508283029
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Broadlawns Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Marist College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aleksandr Emerel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emerel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emerel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emerel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emerel has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emerel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emerel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emerel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

