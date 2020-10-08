Dr. Aleksandr Foygelman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foygelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandr Foygelman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Aleksandr Foygelman, DPM
Dr. Aleksandr Foygelman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They completed their residency with Community Hospital of Gardena
Dr. Foygelman works at
Dr. Foygelman's Office Locations
Ankor Biomedical Lab Inc7531 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 209, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (323) 969-9615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Recently i visited Dr. Foygelman for my ingrown toenail and he provided outstanding care and showed extreme knowledge and experience in the procedure he preformed. i would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Aleksandr Foygelman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Armenian, Hebrew and Russian
- 1265574669
Education & Certifications
- Community Hospital of Gardena
- University Of Southern Californina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foygelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foygelman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foygelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foygelman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foygelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foygelman speaks Armenian, Hebrew and Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Foygelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foygelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foygelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foygelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.