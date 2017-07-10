Overview

Dr. Aleksandr Itkin, MD is a Dermatologist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Bumc Nemc



Dr. Itkin works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Genital Herpes and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.