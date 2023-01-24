Overview

Dr. Aleksandr Korniyenko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Athens, UT Health Carthage, UT Health Henderson and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Korniyenko works at CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.