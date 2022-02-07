Overview

Dr. Aleksandr Orlovskiy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from National Med University and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Orlovskiy works at Modern Medical Care PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.