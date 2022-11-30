Overview

Dr. Aleksandr Podolskiy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Lugansk State Med University and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.



Dr. Podolskiy works at Aleksandr Podolskiy, MD in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.