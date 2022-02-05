Overview of Dr. Aleksandr Reznichenko, MD

Dr. Aleksandr Reznichenko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Russian State Medical University and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Reznichenko works at Providence Transplant and HPB Surgery in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.