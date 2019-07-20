Dr. Aleksandr Zverinskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zverinskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandr Zverinskiy, MD
Dr. Aleksandr Zverinskiy, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Richmond University Medical Center355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-1234
Peace of Mind Medical, PC201 Bryson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (646) 919-5995Wednesday7:30am - 9:00pmSaturday7:30am - 7:30pm
St.George Clinic1130 SOUTH AVE, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 818-6132
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Zverinskiy- I can truly say one of the best Doctors in the field of psychiatry and emotional health- There was a time when I couldn’t even leave my home- I’m a sufferer of extreme anxiety and panic - After seeing so so many doctors with no relief of this horrible mental disorder Dr Zverinskiy became my doctor- Not only is he Professional, compassionate, understanding, he goes over and beyond for his patient’s, always available when you need him other than your appointment date, he will make room in his schedule to help-He’s the best Doctor who understands mental and emotional health-I highly recommend Dr Zverinskiy, he gave me my mental health back, understanding my mental issues when so many other doctors I saw couldn’t or just didn’t care- I don’t know how much more I can thank him- If this sounds like you or you have any mental health issues, I promise you Dr Zverinskiy has the knowledge, compassion professional, kindness to help you, he is an angel sent- Read his review’s
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Stony Brook University
- Addiction Medicine, Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Dr. Zverinskiy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zverinskiy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zverinskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zverinskiy speaks Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zverinskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zverinskiy.
