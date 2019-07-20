See All Psychosomatic Medicine Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Aleksandr Zverinskiy, MD

Psychosomatic Medicine
5.0 (16)
Staten Island, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aleksandr Zverinskiy, MD

Dr. Aleksandr Zverinskiy, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine

Dr. Zverinskiy works at EMERGENCY MEDICINE PHYSICIANS in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zverinskiy's Office Locations

    Richmond University Medical Center
    355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 818-1234
    Peace of Mind Medical, PC
    201 Bryson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 919-5995
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    St.George Clinic
    1130 SOUTH AVE, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 818-6132

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2019
    Dr Zverinskiy- I can truly say one of the best Doctors in the field of psychiatry and emotional health- There was a time when I couldn’t even leave my home- I’m a sufferer of extreme anxiety and panic - After seeing so so many doctors with no relief of this horrible mental disorder Dr Zverinskiy became my doctor- Not only is he Professional, compassionate, understanding, he goes over and beyond for his patient’s, always available when you need him other than your appointment date, he will make room in his schedule to help-He’s the best Doctor who understands mental and emotional health-I highly recommend Dr Zverinskiy, he gave me my mental health back, understanding my mental issues when so many other doctors I saw couldn’t or just didn’t care- I don’t know how much more I can thank him- If this sounds like you or you have any mental health issues, I promise you Dr Zverinskiy has the knowledge, compassion professional, kindness to help you, he is an angel sent- Read his review’s
    Joann — Jul 20, 2019
    About Dr. Aleksandr Zverinskiy, MD

    Psychosomatic Medicine
    English, Russian
    1427322692
    Education & Certifications

    Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Richmond University Medical Center
    Stony Brook University
    Addiction Medicine, Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aleksandr Zverinskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zverinskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zverinskiy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zverinskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zverinskiy works at EMERGENCY MEDICINE PHYSICIANS in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zverinskiy’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zverinskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zverinskiy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zverinskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zverinskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

