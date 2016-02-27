Overview

Dr. Aleksandra Brown, DO is a Dermatologist in Narrows, VA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dr. Brown works at River Ridge Dermatology in Narrows, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA, Pearisburg, VA and Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.