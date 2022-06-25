Dr. Aleksandra Florek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandra Florek, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleksandra Florek, MD is a Dermatologist in Crown Point, IN.
Locations
Dr. Aleksandra Florek, MD, FAAD70 W 94th Pl, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 227-6770Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:30pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Florek is the best Dermatologist! Extremely knowledgeable, experienced, attentive, personable and thorough. Most importantly Dr. Florek is very patient and truly cares about her patients. She helped me solve a skin issue effectively and quickly. I highly recommend this Dermatologist!
About Dr. Aleksandra Florek, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1417364670
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Florek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Florek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.