Dr. Aleksandra Granath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aleksandra Granath, MD
Dr. Aleksandra Granath, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE UL. KOSCIUSZKI 4 and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Granath works at
Dr. Granath's Office Locations
1
Naples Rheumatology400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 430-5522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I'v been a patient of Dr. G for about five years. The first time I went to see her I was on crutches and in a lot of pain. I tossed out the crutches after one month of her treatment and prescriptions and the pain factor was greatly lowered. Her"bedside manner", leaves a lot to be desired, she can be very terse and abrupt but she knows what she is doing. Her PA is a sweet, knowledgeable woman and her receptionist is not 'miss personality' but is also efficient. She stopped seeing new patients quite some time ago so that tells you something. I don't go to a doctor for their personality, I go to be treated.
About Dr. Aleksandra Granath, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1366531535
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE UL. KOSCIUSZKI 4
