Dr. Aleksandra Granath, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE UL. KOSCIUSZKI 4 and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Granath works at Naples Rheumatology in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.