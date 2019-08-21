See All Rheumatologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Aleksandra Granath, MD

Rheumatology
3.4 (39)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aleksandra Granath, MD

Dr. Aleksandra Granath, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE UL. KOSCIUSZKI 4 and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.

Dr. Granath works at Naples Rheumatology in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Granath's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Naples Rheumatology
    400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 430-5522
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cape Coral Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 21, 2019
    I'v been a patient of Dr. G for about five years. The first time I went to see her I was on crutches and in a lot of pain. I tossed out the crutches after one month of her treatment and prescriptions and the pain factor was greatly lowered. Her"bedside manner", leaves a lot to be desired, she can be very terse and abrupt but she knows what she is doing. Her PA is a sweet, knowledgeable woman and her receptionist is not 'miss personality' but is also efficient. She stopped seeing new patients quite some time ago so that tells you something. I don't go to a doctor for their personality, I go to be treated.
    Barb — Aug 21, 2019
    About Dr. Aleksandra Granath, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366531535
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ACADEMY OF MEDICINE UL. KOSCIUSZKI 4
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aleksandra Granath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Granath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Granath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Granath works at Naples Rheumatology in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Granath’s profile.

    Dr. Granath has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Granath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Granath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

