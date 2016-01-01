Dr. Aleksandra Kardasheva, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kardasheva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandra Kardasheva, DO
Overview of Dr. Aleksandra Kardasheva, DO
Dr. Aleksandra Kardasheva, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Kardasheva works at
Dr. Kardasheva's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kardasheva?
About Dr. Aleksandra Kardasheva, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1316340573
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kardasheva accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kardasheva using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kardasheva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kardasheva works at
Dr. Kardasheva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kardasheva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kardasheva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kardasheva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.