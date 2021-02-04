Overview of Dr. Aleksandra Kukla, MD

Dr. Aleksandra Kukla, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Kukla works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.