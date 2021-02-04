Dr. Aleksandra Kukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandra Kukla, MD
Dr. Aleksandra Kukla, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Transplant200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 229-3201
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was with Dr. Kukla at the University Of Minnesota and could not recommend her more. She was a great listener and an excellent doctor I miss her and hope she’s doing well in Rochester
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- 17 years of experience
- English, Polish
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
