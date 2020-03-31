Overview of Dr. Aleksandra Phillips, MD

Dr. Aleksandra Phillips, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middleboro, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at High Point Pharmacy in Middleboro, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA and Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.