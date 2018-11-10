See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Aleksandra Stobnicki, MD

Neurology
4.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aleksandra Stobnicki, MD

Dr. Aleksandra Stobnicki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW.

Dr. Stobnicki works at Avramov & Stobnicki MDs in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Stobnicki's Office Locations

    Aleksandra Stobnicki MD Violeta Avramov MD Sc
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 427, Chicago, IL 60631

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2018
    The Best Doctor Ever !!!
    Eva in PARK RIDGE, IL — Nov 10, 2018
    About Dr. Aleksandra Stobnicki, MD

    • Neurology
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aleksandra Stobnicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stobnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stobnicki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stobnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stobnicki works at Avramov & Stobnicki MDs in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Stobnicki’s profile.

    Dr. Stobnicki has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stobnicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stobnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stobnicki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stobnicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stobnicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

