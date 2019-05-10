Overview of Dr. Aleksandra Wirga, MD

Dr. Aleksandra Wirga, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Wirga works at Wellness Psychiatry in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.