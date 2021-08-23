Dr. Aleksey Prok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksey Prok, MD
Dr. Aleksey Prok, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Saratov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Medcenter Home Health1050 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7747
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Prok was amazing. He listened to my urgent situation and then made it possible for me to as close to pain free (with several herniated discs in my lower back). I was able to take my vacation, captain my friends on our boat, and have a great two weeks in the Florida Keys. Thank you Dr. Prok (and Lisa), I couldn't have made the trip without your treatment!!!!
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1912942400
- Saratov State Medical Institute
- Pain Medicine
