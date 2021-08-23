Overview

Dr. Aleksey Prok, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Saratov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Prok works at Medcenter Home Health in Marion, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.