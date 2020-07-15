See All Otolaryngologists in West Hills, CA
Dr. Alen Cohen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alen Cohen, MD

Dr. Alen Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at C/V ENT Surgical Group in West Hills, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

    Alen N Cohen, MD, FACS, FARS
    7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 510, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 350-7537
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    C/V ENT Surgical Group
    16500 Ventura Blvd Ste 205, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 459-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sphenoid Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Jul 15, 2020
    Great Dr. Nice office and really nice team. Thankful to him!
    Sam — Jul 15, 2020
    About Dr. Alen Cohen, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alen Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

