Dr. Alene Strahan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
L & L Psychological Svs P201 E 87th St Apt 29H, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 439-7955
Dr. Strahan has been an incredible doctor to me over the last decade-plus. She is extremely thorough, kind, empathetic, and provides great detail about conditions, expectations on medicine, and general psychiatric care. She always remembers your situation, concerns, and is always readily available. She is probably one of the best doctors I have ever had.
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Psychiatry
Dr. Strahan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Strahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strahan.
