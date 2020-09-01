Dr. Alenka Zeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alenka Zeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alenka Zeman, MD
Dr. Alenka Zeman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Zeman works at
Dr. Zeman's Office Locations
-
1
Arlington Pediatric Associates5 Water St, Arlington, MA 02476 Directions (781) 641-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeman?
Thorough, thoughtful, invested in my children’s development. Never rushed, always patient and caring. We highly recommend Dr Zeman
About Dr. Alenka Zeman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1447387873
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.