Dr. Alesha Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alesha Hill, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Benbrook, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6320 Southwest Blvd Ste 209, Benbrook, TX 76109 Directions (817) 735-4430
- 2 1527 Hemphill St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 569-4270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We saw Dr. Hill when my kiddo was 6 and first started medication. We decided to remove him from medication and when his Neurologist suggested that it was time to medicate due to certain things I sought her out. She is wonderful with my son and myself, very easy to talk to even when the situation is stressful of scary. She really listens to your kiddo and the parents which is honestly pretty rare out there.
About Dr. Alesha Hill, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1306040977
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
