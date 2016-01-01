Dr. Aleska Pelaez Acosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelaez Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleska Pelaez Acosta, MD
Overview of Dr. Aleska Pelaez Acosta, MD
Dr. Aleska Pelaez Acosta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. Pelaez Acosta's Office Locations
Aleska Pelaez Acosta MD Pediatrics PC84 Chapin Ter, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 733-6595
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Aleska Pelaez Acosta, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376683987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Pelaez Acosta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelaez Acosta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelaez Acosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelaez Acosta speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelaez Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelaez Acosta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelaez Acosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelaez Acosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.