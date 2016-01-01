See All Neuroradiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alessandra Albini, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alessandra Albini, MD

Neuroradiology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alessandra Albini, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Seconda Universita' degli Studi di Napoli and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Albini works at Dept of Radiology in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Radiology
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 831-5800
  2. 2
    Dept of Radiology
    132 S 10th St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Midwest Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Albini?

    Photo: Dr. Alessandra Albini, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alessandra Albini, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Albini to family and friends

    Dr. Albini's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Albini

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alessandra Albini, MD.

    About Dr. Alessandra Albini, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982181996
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Parma
    Residency
    Internship
    • Universita della Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Seconda Universita' degli Studi di Napoli
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albini works at Dept of Radiology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Albini’s profile.

    Dr. Albini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alessandra Albini, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.