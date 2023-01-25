Dr. Alessandra Intili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Intili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alessandra Intili, MD
Overview of Dr. Alessandra Intili, MD
Dr. Alessandra Intili, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Intili works at
Dr. Intili's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Eye Professionals, LLC2755 Philmont Ave Ste 140, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions (215) 938-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Intili?
I was having issues with new eyeglasses. I was seen by a Dr. who kept telling me that my inability to see clearly through my glasses was due to dry eyes. After 3 return visits I knew it was time to get a second opinion. I mentioned my problem to an acquaintance and she highly recommend Dr. Intili. It was devine intervention. After listening to me and addressing my frustration, Dr.Intili did a very thorough exam and told me that my sight issues were from Cataracts. She did the Surgery for the removal of my cateracts and the results were great. Dr. Intili is very kind and caring. She doesn't rush through office visits and she really listens. She also explains things very well . After my surgery she personally called me to see how I was doing. I'm so very grateful to have her as my Eye Dr.. Needless to say I highly recommend Dr.Intili
About Dr. Alessandra Intili, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1588950786
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- Wills Eye Institute
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Intili has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Intili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Intili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Intili works at
Dr. Intili has seen patients for Blepharitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Intili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Intili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Intili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Intili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Intili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.