Overview of Dr. Alessandra Intili, MD

Dr. Alessandra Intili, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Intili works at Valley Eye Professionals in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.