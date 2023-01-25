See All Ophthalmologists in Huntingdon Valley, PA
Dr. Alessandra Intili, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alessandra Intili, MD

Dr. Alessandra Intili, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Intili works at Valley Eye Professionals in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Intili's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Eye Professionals, LLC
    2755 Philmont Ave Ste 140, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 938-7878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2023
    I was having issues with new eyeglasses. I was seen by a Dr. who kept telling me that my inability to see clearly through my glasses was due to dry eyes. After 3 return visits I knew it was time to get a second opinion. I mentioned my problem to an acquaintance and she highly recommend Dr. Intili. It was devine intervention. After listening to me and addressing my frustration, Dr.Intili did a very thorough exam and told me that my sight issues were from Cataracts. She did the Surgery for the removal of my cateracts and the results were great. Dr. Intili is very kind and caring. She doesn't rush through office visits and she really listens. She also explains things very well . After my surgery she personally called me to see how I was doing. I'm so very grateful to have her as my Eye Dr.. Needless to say I highly recommend Dr.Intili
    Debbie Levin — Jan 25, 2023
    • Ophthalmology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588950786
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Institute
    • Wills Eye Institute
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
