Dr. Alessandro Cusano, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alessandro Cusano, MD

Dr. Alessandro Cusano, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Cusano works at Ua Cancer Centerdignity Health St. Joseph's Outpt Pharm in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cusano's Office Locations

    Ua Cancer Centerdignity Health St. Joseph's Outpt Pharm
    625 N 6TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 (602) 406-8222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Dentofacial Anomalies
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Maxillary Hypoplasia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164678421
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of British Columbia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alessandro Cusano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cusano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cusano works at Ua Cancer Centerdignity Health St. Joseph's Outpt Pharm in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Cusano’s profile.

    Dr. Cusano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

