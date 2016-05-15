See All Neurologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco, MD

Neurology
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco, MD

Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital

Dr. Di Rocco works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Di Rocco's Office Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck
    611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 325-7000
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurology at Lenox Hill
    130 E 77th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-6400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evoked Potential Test
Parkinson's Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evoked Potential Test

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Italian
    • 1225060726
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Brookdale Hosp-Suny
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alessandro Di Rocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Rocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Di Rocco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Di Rocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Rocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Rocco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Di Rocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Di Rocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

