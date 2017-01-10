Overview of Dr. Alessandro Smeraldi, MD

Dr. Alessandro Smeraldi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Endless Mountains Health Systems and Geisinger Community Medical Center.



Dr. Smeraldi works at CARDIOTHORACIC SURGERY LLC in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.