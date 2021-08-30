Dr. Alex Anastasiou, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anastasiou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Anastasiou, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alex Anastasiou, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Anastasiou works at
Dr. Alex Anastasiou - Psychiatrist5890 Stoneridge Dr Ste 215, Pleasanton, CA 94588 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a great experience working with Dr. Anastasiou over this last year! On boarding and intake paperwork was easy, the front desk staff were very helpful with all of my questions, and I received top notch care and attention from Dr. Anastasiou during our visits. Highly recommend!
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831351246
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Anastasiou works at
